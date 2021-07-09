(WFSB) - You may have to look for a different swimming spot this weekend.
DEEP and the state DPH are advising folks to not enter specific bodies of water in the state after they may have been contaminated with untreated sewage.
The specific areas the state would like you to avoid are the Quinnipiac River, urbanized areas, and bodies of water in and around certain communities:
- Bridgeport
- Hartford
- Wallingford
- Norwalk
- Norwich
- Greater New Haven area
The potential sewage discharges are a result of the rainfall caused by Tropical Storm Elsa.
The advisory is in effect for the next 48 hours.
The state shoreline beaches are not included in this advisory.
