(WFSB) -- It may be Thursday, but the 4th of July traffic has already started.
From the airports to the roads, millions are expected to get out of town for the holiday weekend.
AAA is expecting a huge surge in traffic with more than 2.5 million New Englanders taking to the road or skies, as there’s pent up demand to get out.
According to AAA, cars will be the transportation of choice this weekend, statistics are saying.
AAA also expects 25 percent more traffic than last year, but we’re not at pre-pandemic levels. In fact, travel is expected to be down by 2.5 percent from 2019.
