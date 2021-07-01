(WFSB) - Thousands are getting a head start on the holiday weekend.
AAA expects today to be one of the busiest travel days of the fourth of July weekend.
It’s been a busy day by air and by ground.
Bryon Patrick and a full plane of passengers landed at Bradley tonight ready to celebrate Independence Day.
"It was fully packed. The flight was packed," Patrick tells us.
With travel in high demand, he paid a little more than expected for the flight.
"It was slightly more expensive but, you know, it’s the fourth of July holiday," continued Patrick.
And this was the first time since the pandemic started that he got to see his parents, so he says it was worth it.
"The airport was full, the energy was back and it felt like a normal time at the airport.
AAA says 2.5 million New Englanders will be traveling this weekend.
That’s up 25 percent from last year, but down 2.5 percent from 2019.
Either way, after being cooped up last summer, Jacob Studwell is ready to go.
"I’m heading up to Martha’s Vineyard for July fourth," said Studwell.
As he fills his tank, he’s spending more per gallon today than any point in the last seven years.
"[What were you paying this time last year? Probably $2.20, maybe," stated Studwell.
At the rest stops on 95, gas is well over three dollars a gallon.
In Connecticut, we’re hovering around the national average which is $3.11.
According to Gas Buddy, that’s forty-three percent higher than last year and two percent higher than Memorial Day weekend.
"I don’t know who would see gas prices and say, 'I’m going to cancel my fourth of July plans'. I think that’s pretty ridiculous," says Studwell.
Jacob forges on, but Mother Nature may ultimately throw a wrench in plans.
The heatwave has been replaced by cloudy, rainy weather that could extend right through the holiday.
"I’m going to visit my parents in Old Lyme and enjoy the beach weekend, but if it’s going to be too nasty, I’m not sure we’re going to stay the whole weekend. Fireworks might get cancelled so we’ll see what happens," Sean Whalen of Glastonbury added.
If you are on the roads, State Police will be out patrolling, looking for DUIs and distracted driving as well.
