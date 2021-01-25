WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The cold dark days of winter have those born with green thumbs aching to get their gardens going.
The pandemic sprouted budding new home gardens and an early demand for seeds and supplies.
Even in the dead of winter, people are already planning their garden for the year. They’re making out their plot and they’re buying their seeds.
Gardens, like the two-acre community garden in Old Wethersfield, take time and patience.
Hope Battistini was out shopping for organic seeds at Charles Hart Seed in Wethersfield.
“There are certain seeds you start at this time of year, maybe inside and then you transplant,” Battistini said.
Because of the pandemic, seeds and supplies are in high demand again this year as families find a new outdoor activity.
“This year, I ordered twice as much as we should. Be good not to worry about any out of stock issues,” said Jennipher Pickford, manager at Agway.
Robert Hart, a fifth-generation seed distributor, says they’ll package three million packets this year.
“It’s taking a little while for our suppliers and for us to get caught up with what the demand is right now,” Hart said.
Community garden centers are also seeing a growing need. Last year, the Valley Shore YMCA saw its request for fresh veggies double over 2019.
“We know the needs going to be there, so we’re going to start a little bit earlier. We’re going to work our yields and work the crops and do as much as we can,” said Debbie Quinn, Valley Shore YMCA garden.
Whether you buy your seeds in a store or order them online, there are a lot of varieties and a lot of options. For more information, click here.
