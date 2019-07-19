CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- The state is bracing itself for yet another heatwave this weekend.
Communities are getting ahead of the dangerously hot temperatures, providing tips and resources.
After 38 years as a lineman, Joe Vangorder knows there’s not much choice for his Eversource crew when doing repairs.
“There’s no getting out of it in the summertime. Summertime is just plain old hot,” Vangorder said.
Hotter than the blazing heat and humidity is the amount of protective layering the linemen wear like long, thick sleeves.
Then, there’s the gloves.
“Inside your gloves, you have two sets of gloves. You have cotton liners and you have regular rubbers and then you have keepers that go over the top,” Vangorder said.
Long heat exposure ultimately tells the workers when to rest and hydrate.
Unlike the winter, there’s no such thing as a clause for working in boiling hot weather.
However, not everyone is aware of the sweltering heat outside.
In fact, people inside places like an ice-skating rink are wearing long sleeves and pants. At times, it feels like 55 degrees.
“It’s open door. Anyone can come. Anyone can cool off. It’s a great place to be,” said Tiesha DiMaggio, of Champions Skating Center.
The skating center in Cromwell added public skating sessions Saturday and Sunday for people who are looking for a place to escape the heat.
For a full list of cooling centers, click here.
For pools and splash pads, head here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.