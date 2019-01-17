BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - People are gearing up ahead of the big snow event this weekend.
That includes preparing for a power outage.
Generators have got to be on people’s minds right now.
The snow is coming, which means supplies are being stocked up at stores around the state.
“I had to stop and get some ice because I know it’s going to be slippery this weekend if not tomorrow morning. Sunday and Monday,” said Tyrone Richardson.
The Home Depot in Bloomfield has snow supplies front and center.
“Now with the storm coming it’s getting them in the winter mode shovels and rock salt and of course generators they’re looking to purchase,” said Randy Dickey, Department Supervisor at The Home Depot.
Randy Dickey tells customers to think about the appliances they want to keep running in an outage, then add up the wattage requirement on each appliance to see which generator is right for you.
“They want to still have their food available. They want to still have a warm place. For water if they have a well they want to make sure their water and sump pump is still operating properly,” said Dickey.
On the commercial side, technicians at Huntington Power are prepping too.
The general manager of the Bloomfield branch says keeping power on for their customer base is crucial, which include hospitals and cell phone towers.
“A lot of our customers are life safety business. In the healthcare facility it’d be a life safety operation as well as our communication throughout the state. Police department, fire department of course they need our assistance to keep those facilities up and running,” said Mike Houghton.
Then there are those just waiting for this storm to come and go as quickly as possible.
“I’m leaving Tuesday morning for Cancun. Hopefully the weather will not prevent me from going,” said Bob Riccati.
If you are hooking up a new generator, make sure you get a license electrician to do it for you.
