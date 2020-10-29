WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Election Day is just five days away, but anyone who missed Tuesday’s deadline to register to vote, don’t worry, you still have one more chance.
Connecticut, right now, has 2.3 million registered voters, which is the most ever.
For anyone who still didn’t register to vote, they can do so on Election Day, but the process will be slow, so it’s important to plan ahead.
YOUR ELECTION AUTHORITY: A guide to Election Day in Connecticut
“A lot of the things we’re used to doing can’t be done because of COVID,” said Sue Larsen, president of the Registrar of Voters Association of Connecticut.
With town halls adhering to social distancing, election officials are having to come up with new plans.
Election Day registration is done at local town halls, but those looking to register on Election Day should be prepared to wait. The process takes longer than voting even in normal years, but social distancing guidelines could limit how many people can be inside at once.
“If you’ve got a town hall that’s normally closed and they’re only going to let one person in at a time, that’s all that’s going to happen,” Larsen said.
Historically, the longest lines for Election Day registration have been in college towns. That might not be the case this year, with more students staying home, and more voters already registered.
Of the 2.3 million registered voters in Connecticut, nearly 730,000 have signed up since 2016, and 140,000 registrations have come in since Sept. 1.
Young voters are helping that surge, with 185,000 new voters age 24 or younger.
Connecticut is seeing a record number of absentee ballots, more than 545,000, with five days to go.
Registrars think voters could be almost evenly split, between voting absentee or in-person.
As long as you are in line before 8 p.m., you can register on Election Day.
This is a change from the past, when you had to be registered before polls closed.
Still, registrars say it’s best to come early.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.