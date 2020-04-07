NIANTIC, CT (WFSB) – Tuesday was a gorgeous day to get outside and get some air while continuing to social distance.
Social distancing has been a problem on weekends at state parks across the state.
At Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic, a lot of people were at the beach or hiking, but everyone was cooperating with social distancing.
Signs are posted at the entrance of the Rocky Neck boardwalk, which says that there should be no more than five people in a group.
DEEP EnCon police are monitoring to make sure visitors maintain social distancing of at least six feet.
“I’ve been here on the weekend and I avoid the weekend, so I actually like to come at this time of the day where kids might be doing school work and not as many people are out,” said Kate Callaghan of East Lyme.
Whether you’re fishing or hiking the trails, there was no crowding on Tuesday.
At the nearby boardwalk in Niantic, the town in enforcing new rules, which include one direction walking.
