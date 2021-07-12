MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Days after Tropical Storm Elsa brought torrential rains, many are still dealing with the clean up.
Over on Cook Avenue, the mud is still caked on the sidewalks, the parking lot, and the side of the road.
As the city tries to clean up, some are still trying to dry out.
A cleaning company unloaded fans to help air out a flooded basement, while around the corner, crews were busy hosing mud off sidewalks while a street sweeper made its way through downtown Meriden.
“Came from all over there, just started filling up. Cook Avenue, a six foot river. This is 7 o’clock in the morning when I’m coming to work. Six foot rivers on both sides. Knew it was coming fast, so I ran in here," Meriden resident David Devoe tells us.
Meriden Police drone video from Friday shows part of the downtown area covered in water.
Cell phone video gives you a better close up look, parked cars covered in water and a kayaker, the best way to get around town.
“It was moving really quick," Meriden resident Laurie Gurtowski says.
While folks in Meriden were trying to clean up what’s left of the water, down on the shoreline, the water was off limits.
The beach at Lighthouse Point Park remained closed after New Haven’s health department shut it down out of an abundance of caution, with concerns over water run off.
In fact, over the weekend, DEEP advised folks not to enter water areas in other parts of the state, because of possible contamination with untreated sewage.
New Haven’s health department said it would be testing the water today and increasing its testing to three days a week in response to the temporary closure following the storm.
Meanwhile, back in Meriden, the remnants of Elsa remain.
From the mud to the debris, to the cars that got stuck in the flood water, something neighbors hope they don’t have to live through again anytime soon.
“Filled up in the back. It was bad, bad and fast," Devoe noted.
Cell phone video shows you what Lourdes Taveres, Jose Palau, and their neighbors on Summer Street were dealing with.
“Some people tried to pass and they can't. They were stuck," Palau stated.
While they said they got some water in their garage, their basement was fine, but what do you do if you’re not as lucky?
Experts say don’t delay as mold can start to grow in just a couple of days.
If it's just a few inches, use a wet vac, but if you have a lot of water, call in a professional crew, along with an electrician or your utility company.
Once the water is gone, dry it out using dehumidifiers and fans to move the air around and finally, scrub your floors with water and a cleaning solution, like bleach.
With a brook nearby, Lourdes and Jose tell us they’ve dealt with rising water before, but never anything like this.
“We do get some water. The drain, the garbage tends to pile up and it blocks the passage of the water, and it will pile up, but the way it was, you had to swim across. You literally had to swim across. There was no way you could walk across," Tavares added.
