HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The latest unemployment numbers are staggering.
More than half a million people in Connecticut have filed for unemployment.
Since mid-March, the Department of Labor has paid out $1.6 billion in benefits, but there are still people who are waiting to for help.
Last week, Channel 3 spoke to a man who was having problems getting unemployment. Right after the story aired, that man was contacted by the governor’s staff and now he’s seeing some progress.
This is not an easy time for many, and filing for unemployment can be frustrating.
The Department of Labor has added more phone numbers and had increased its staff, but some are saying they still can’t get through.
One woman says she’s been waiting for about two months for benefits. Every week she files, but nothing changes.
“I tried several times, but you can’t get through to anyone. Today is when I saw that segment that you guys posted three or four days ago with the numbers. I called them but they just ring and ring and then it just hangs up,” said Sadie Martinez
The DOL says there are now 16 numbers people can call.
The new numbers are:
- 860-263-6975
- 860-263-6974
- 203-455-2650
- 203-455-2653
People can also reach out to the agency’s online assistance center at filectuid.com
