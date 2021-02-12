BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Folks in Connecticut have been running into difficulties signing up for the coronavirus vaccine.
These complaints have been coming in as the new age group, people ages 65 to 74, became eligible to receive the vaccine.
The increase in demand seems to be what’s causing some of the issues, but the Department of Public Health is hopeful that bigger vaccine shipments, combined with more pharmacies offering clinics, will soon make things go smoother.
Gary Reynolds has been trying to get the vaccine. He guesses he’s tried to make an online appointment at least six times with no luck.
He’s not alone in this process.
Many have been saying they’ve had a problem trying to get their first doses.
“The feedback we’ve received since the vaccine has been made available is just some of the hurdles with trying to register,” said Chris Boyle, spokesman for Bristol Health.
Vaccine providers say they too are hearing complaints.
Waterbury Hospital said in a statement, “We’ve had increased demand for vaccine appointments this week as people over 65 are now eligible. This has led to longer than expected wait times in our call center, and unfortunately some frustrated callers.”
Some people admit their problem is that they’re not tech savvy.
“A little bit leery about it, you know, just going through all that,” said Judith Ostrosky.
Many others say the online systems are difficult or they can’t find available appointments.
The Dept. of Public Health expects larger shipments of the vaccine in the near future. The agency also says more pharmacies will start offering appointments.
DPH also said, “We understand the frustration people are experiencing and we are doing everything possible within our limited supply of the vaccine to ensure eligible Connecticut residents get their shot as soon as possible.”
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
There are several ways to make an appointment, including the state’s vaccine administration management system, or VAMS. Local providers like hospitals and pharmacies also have their own systems, or people can call the statewide hotline at 877-918-2224.
“We’d rather just reach out to the community and have this event where they can come in and register for the vaccine,” Boyle said.
More than 300 people went to a clinic at the local American Legion in Bristol to book an appointment in person. There will be another clinic next Friday at the same location from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Bristol Health was booking appointments into mid-March on Friday.
Waterbury Hospital says they’re on a similar timeline, which shows how much demand the state is seeing right now.
Channel 3 reached out to other providers, including Yale-New Haven Health and Hartford HealthCare, but they didn’t comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.