CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -- Thousands of people across the state on Wednesday are attending Ash Wednesday services.
The First Congregational Church in Cheshire took a different approach to the holy day, which marks the beginning of Lent.
It’s called “Ashes on the Way,” and is a different kind of service, allowing folks to drive up, receive ashes, and then be on their way.
“People are busier than ever before, so the idea is to do what Jesus did. He sent his disciples into the world, not into a building, to go out and do good, so that's what we're trying to do today,” said Rev. James Campbell, senior minister.
“This give people an opportunity and I’m grateful that they do that,” said Chris Cheruk of Cheshire.
Many folks on Wednesday morning said they were grateful the church offered this kind of service.
“We were just having a debate about, we can't make the 5:30 service because they have sports, and the 3:30 is too early for me to get home from work, so we really didn't have any options other than driving thru this morning,” said Gini Vanepps.
Rev. Campbell said more than half of the visitors Wednesday morning were new to the church.
“Ashes are a traditional way to remember that we are human. The words ‘remember that you are dust and to dust you shall return’ are a way to remind people of their mortality, which can sound a little depressing, but actually it's a way to remember to live your life while you're alive and to trust yourself to God once their life is over,” Rev. Campbell said.
During Lent, people either do good works, or give something up they enjoy.
Starting Wednesday, many families will heighten their spiritual devotion in preparation for the joy of Easter in April.
(1) comment
Ash Wednesday is suppose to be about sacrificing and getting closer to God. People don’t even want to be inconvenienced to get out of their car and spend a few minutes in church.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.