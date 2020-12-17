HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- While many were able to work from home on Thursday, for others it was not an easy day to get around.
Winter Storm Bailey dumped more than a foot on parts of the state, leaving treacherous road conditions Thursday morning.
As some are still digging out, others found a way to enjoy it.
The sun started to come out at Elizabeth Park in Hartford Thursday afternoon, where many people were taking advantage of a traditional ‘snow day.’
“this is how it should be, it’s absolutely gorgeous. No school, I love that they don’t have school. Everyone loves a snow day. Turn the alarms off, doesn’t get better,” said Anna Huttner, of West Hartford.
A lot of children were especially enjoying the day, racing on sleds down a hill at the park.
