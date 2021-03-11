SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – It was a busy day for restaurants and wineries across the state.
Because of the warm weather, people are warming up to eating outside again.
From sunup to sundown, it was a beautiful day for people to flock to restaurants and wineries. One business says this was one of their best days since the winter started.
“We’ve been cooped up for so long other than just working. This is awesome,” said Debbie Ahlberg.
Debbie Ahlberg joined her coworker at Hawk Ridge Winery after a long day of work. She was one of many who took a seat out on the deck, enjoyed the sun, and basked in the warm weather.
“Have some drinks, enjoy each other’s company. Love it,” Ahlberg said.
“We had the night off and we decided since it’s really nice out we’d come out,” said Jessica Dossantos.
Hawk Ridge Manager Jeff McHugh says this season has been slower than most winters because of the pandemic, but Thursday’s warm weather brought people out of hiding.
“Everyone was just so happy to come out. I think they have winter fatigue exacerbated by COVID,” McHugh said.
Even after the sun set, people still enjoyed meals outside.
Some friends who met at Kinsmen Brewing in Southington caught up over beer and pizza.
“So cold until recently and then all of a sudden, the nice weather. It’s kind of nice to feel like things are sort of getting back to normal,” said Connor Wright.
People say they know winter isn’t over yet, but they’re looking forward to more days like this; the sunshine bringing out smiles and bringing people together.
“I think just for mental health it’s going to be so good just to be around people. I think a lot of people are lacking that right now,” Wright said.
One business said they expect crowds to get better as the season goes on.
On March 19, restaurants will be able to 100 percent capacity with social distancing and mask wearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.