EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - Getting more exercise is one of the top ten resolutions people make every new year.
This year, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection decided to promote its state park’s system and get people to go out and hike.
Rocky Neck is a great place to hike with miles of trails and breathtaking views.
Channel 3 caught up with a lot of first timers enjoying what mother nature has to offer.
Jan Glory of Bridgeport heard about today’s “First Day” guided hike at Rocky Neck State Park.
It’s his first visit.
“I figured start on New Year’s Day and make it a habit,” said Glory.
Dozens of others ventured along the trails in this 708-acre park.
“Oh sure we’re going to make sure it’s an easy walk. We’re going to go at everybody’s pace,” said Chris Pimely.
Chris Pimely was the guide during the hike.
“There’s more than just a beach you can go hiking or enjoy the beach, learn the history of the area,” said Pimely.
There’s a lot of history here art Rocky Neck State Park.
Each year about 9 million people visit Connecticut’s 110 state parks in the system.
The park began in 1931, the WPA Works Progress Administration built a huge stone and timber pavilion in 1936.
“We love this building up here too,” said Linda Desautels.
Frank and Linda Desautels drove down from Quinebaug.
“It’s therapy to walk the beach. We both love the beach, we got married on the beach. To come and walk the beach on the first day of the year you get older you have a few issues, but you got to keep doing it,” said Frank Desautels.
Looking at the number of cars at the first day hike appears to be a success introducing the park to new visitors.
“It’s a wonderful natural park here. Definitely going to come back next summer and explore in more detail,” said Glory.
The parks are open sunrise to sunset.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.