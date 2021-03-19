(WFSB) – March Madness hitting Connecticut is not unusual.
UConn is usually part of the bid dance, but on Friday afternoon, the University of Hartford got their spot in the limelight.
Taking on number one seed Baylor proved to be a challenge.
So many are saying they’re just happy to see their team make it as this is the first time they made the Division I Tournament.
They entered at a 16 seed, which means they go up against the best. Beating 1 seeds happened just once ever for the first few minutes of the first half, Hartford hung in there.
They held a small lead at the beginning, but toward the end of the first half, Baylor started pulling away.
The tournament started on Friday and the excitement can be felt throughout the state. Governor Ned Lamont had flag flying for Hartford and for UConn’s men and women’s teams.
“We saw them in November against UConn and they looked awesome, so it’s great to see another Connecticut school competing for a chance to win,” said Connor Curland.
The University of Hartford was on a national stage and got exposure not just for the athletics, but for the academics too.
So, even though they didn’t beat Baylor, this still was a win.
