WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Jobless claims across the nation show the toll the stay-at-home orders are taking on American workers.
In Connecticut, many families are trying to stay afloat without their incomes.
It’s a sight seen everywhere. Cars parked at home while people try to ride out this pandemic.
“I don’t think it’s really too much to ask for. I think if we all stay inside our homes and stay away from people, we’ll be okay,” said Shane Starks from Manchester.
Shane Starks is fine with staying in, even if it means being unemployed. He went from making goof money as a bartender at a popular hot spot in West Hartford to only making less than a third as a Door Dash deliverer.
“I just knew that Door Dash, it was pretty much instant payment when it came to trying to get money,” Starks said.
MoneyGeek, an online financial services company, knows people like Starks can’t wait for a multi-week delayed unemployment check.
“Forty-seven percent of Americans who are unemployed said that they can’t work from home,” said Doug Milnes of MoneyGeek.
MoneyGeek’s Doug Milnes says that number came from its national survey, which found more than 50 percent of working employees have either lost or expect to lose their income due to COVID-19.
Despite the surge in jobless claims in Connecticut, Milnes believes everyone should do this if they receive a pink slip.
“Do file for unemployment even if it’s a five-week delay,” Milnes said.
In the meantime, Starks stays positive while relying on his savings.
“If this goes on pat July, I think that would be the worry point for me,” Starks said.
A lot of people can’t wait for the unemployment money, so if you’re looking for work several companies including shipping and delivery companies like Amazon, grocery stores like Stop & Shop, as well as CVS are all hiring.
To see the full survey from MoneyGeek, click here.
