NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The heat and the humidity climbed on Monday, which left plenty of people looking for ways to try and cool down.
Many headed to the beach; however, not everyone could fit as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For those who couldn’t get to Lighthouse Point Park in New Haven, the city pushed people toward a number of splash pads, along with a handful of cooling centers in different neighborhoods.
The high temperatures and rising humidity started over the weekend and will hang around for the early part of this week, according to Channel 3’s meteorologists.
They’re why New Haven activated four cooling centers around the Elm City, including three of its library branches - Fair Haven, Mitchell, and Wilson, along with the Hall of Records, downtown on Orange Street.
They offered people just a chance to get inside, sit down in the air conditioning and cool off.
Those cooling centers will also be open Tuesday morning as well.
Now if people really want to take it up another notch, New Haven’s 11 splash pads will have their water turned on starting at 9 a.m. They’ll be open until 8 p.m. every day.
The locations of the pads can be found on the city's website here.
Of course, there’s always Lighthouse Point Park, the beach and Long Island Sound.
“Just stay as cool, get in the water, refresh and just have a good day with the family,” said Carlos Ferrer of Newington.
While people are looking for ways to keep cool, there was a reminder from the fire department: Don’t open fire hydrants.
Instead, it wants people to make good use of the splash pads.
