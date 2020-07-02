HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Getting answers directly from the governor’s office has been challenging.
These days, there’s no one answering the phone and callers are being asked to call 211, the state information line.
Some people are becoming frustrated.
Governor Ned Lamont’s office has been getting a lot of calls lately, hundreds in just an hour.
Most of the calls are related to COVID-19 and can be answered by 211, but still, people want to be able to speak to someone.
Folks who call Lamont’s office will get a recording.
“It’s just difficult to get through. I called once during COVID and there was nothing set up in the system,” said Gannon Long, Hartford activist.
Long is a Hartford activist and has run for political office. She feels the governor’s staff needs to be more accessible.
Eyewitness News was told five people work in the governor’s office and they have been working from home during the pandemic because the capitol is closed.
The governor’s senior staff says these days most calls are about coronavirus and callers are directed to the state’s information line.
Max Reiss, the governor’s communication director says, “To say we haven’t been responsive isn’t accurate. The answers have come from different places because those places would have better answers.”
Lamont’s staff has been responsive to problems with some unemployment claims. His office has reached out to a few people Eyewitness News has done stories with who were having trouble getting benefits.
But when it comes to someone answering the phone in his office, the governor says it could be better.
“We are supposed to be there answering calls. That’s really important to me, that’s called respecting the taxpayer,” Lamont said.
Technology may be a solution.
“There could be an answering machine, similar to what some legislators have. Maybe a google phone number, which is free,” Long said.
Hiring additional people is not an option. Lamont’s staff says it’s not in the budget, but they are working on ways to improve the system.
