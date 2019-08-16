NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- As the search continues for the person who shot and killed a West Haven man, while also seriously shooting a beloved New Haven police captain.
A vigil is being held on Friday evening at the corner of Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street, for Troy Clark and Capt. Anthony Duff, and all victims of gun violence.
On Monday night, Capt. Duff was driving by Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street when he saw 46-year-old Troy Clark get shot.
Duff got out of his car and chased after the shooter, only to get shot a number of times himself.
The suspect, described as a black man with braids, a goatee and a muscular build, took off running.
"We're angry and we're determined to find this person,” said New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes.
Earlier this week, Reyes highlighted the four officers who applied tourniquets and carried the captain to an ambulance, helping save his life.
It was also learned that an off-duty firefighter who lives in the neighborhood, Lt. Leon Brown, heard the shots, rushed outside, and worked to save Clark.
Sadly, his injuries were too severe, and he couldn’t be saved.
While police said they can’t release any specific information, they point out the investigation is going well.
They’re focusing all their resources to find the man who murdered Clark and could have killed a beloved police captain.
“This is Capt. Duff. This is a friend to the city, but a family member to us, this is a mentor to us. This is one of our own. And so, absolutely, and so as intense as we can be about something we are about capturing the person who did this,” Reyes said.
Walking her niece down Henry Street on Friday, Helen Reddick said it’s a trip she thinks twice about.
“It makes me afraid and I’ve been afraid walking through here,” she said.
A certified nursing assistant, Reddick walks the route a few times a week, to go see a client. But she says a deadly shooting in the Dixwell neighborhood earlier this week makes her uneasy.
Capt. Duff could be released from the hospital sometime early next week.
Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven police.
