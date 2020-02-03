NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- With 50-degree temperatures in early February, plenty of people tried to spend a little time outdoors on Monday.
Whether it was eating lunch outside or heading to a golf course, for some, the warmer weather is a welcomed treat.
“Love it. Couldn’t think of a better way to spend my birthday,” said Jim Lapan of Shelton, who spent the day golfing with friends. “We’ve had days where we’ve played where it’s probably been in the 30s.”
On the mild February day, a round at Woodhaven Country Club in Bethany was picture perfect.
“The greens, the fairways, everything is beautiful, you can’t pick a better day. We were just saying on the last tee, it’s a beautiful day,” said Bill Hale, of Woodbury.
In New Haven, on Cedar Street by Yale New Haven Hospital and the med school, the lunch carts are always a popular spot, but on Monday some even decided to dine ‘al fresco.’
“It’s amazing to have this great weather. It’s not too cold and we can enjoy some fresh air, that’s not usually the case,” said Jessie Fu, of Vancouver, British Columbia.
For those whipping up lunch, a mild winter day brings in extra business for their carts.
“It’s like found money because generally this time of year, you’re lucky if you break above 30 degrees mid-day,” said Jonathan Roy, of Jon’s Lunch Cart.
The more seasonable weather makes a return this week. See the latest forecast here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.