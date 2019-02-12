SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The wintry mix made life difficult for drivers but plenty of people got out and embraced the snow.
When some people hear about snow, they say, “bring it on.”
After any snow storm you can find Chris St. Onge out on West Main Street in Meriden shoveling the sidewalks.
“It’s accumulating real fast and it’s deceiving because it’s very slippery underneath it,” said St. Onge.
St. Onge actually enjoys this bit of snow cardio.
“I like shoveling to help my landlord and I like to keep busy as a person anyways,” said St. Onge.
Up on Mount Southington folks were having fun too.
Skiers like Chase Cafiero and his dad Rob, along with the Hall family, have been waiting for this!
“You have to take advantage of it when you can this winter has been so lame,” said Sarah Hall.
“I just love being outdoors it’s a great family activity and we have a lot of fun doing it,” Craig Hall said.
The slopes weren’t packed but lift operations team member Craig Dietle believes today's snow and the calendar will help draw a crowd this weekend.
“With Valentine’s Day coming up people are realizing winter is coming up you got to get it in,” said Dietle.
Mount Southington employees say a lot of the natural snow may be gone by Wednesday, but the important thing is at least now it’s on people’s minds.
