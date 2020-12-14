COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – It seems everyone is getting ready for the first significant snowfall of the reason.
Folks shouldn’t wait until the last minute to check their snowblowers or plows.
First, people should make sure to drain the fuel on their lawn mowers and stow that away and if they did the same thing with their snow blowers last spring, they shouldn’t have any problems.
Technician Joe Rooney at Gargano’s Power Equipment in Colchester is repairing a used snow blower that a customer traded in for a new one.
“It only runs on full choke. As soon as you click it off one, click, it sputters,” Rooney said.
Rooney says the biggest problem is that customers don’t drain the ethanol-based fuel from the tank when the snow season is over. One remedy is drain the tank or use a fuel stabilizer for ethanol free fuel.
“You know if the gas sits in there, gets stale, and plugs up the carburetor,” Rooney said.
Another problem are mice. They build nests around the engines and when the engine gets hot, it can cause problems.
What if you don’t have a snow thrower or snow blower? What’s the difference and what do you need? It all depends on the size of the area that you’re going to clear.
There are different kinds of features, wheeled, or tracked snow blowers, which are used on steeper driveways.
The new chute controllers are convenient. With a twist of the wrist, you can direct your snow to where you want it to go.
“I woke up this morning and I said time for a new one,” said Charlie Deloutin of Uncasville.
If you have a gas powered snow blower, try to get it going now before the snow comes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.