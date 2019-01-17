BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Folks all over Connecticut are scrambling to get ready for the snow.
On Thursday night, there were a bunch of people who are ready to be out in the elements.
There are probably plenty of people who are dreading the wintry weather heading our way, but those folks weren’t hanging out at the AutoZone in Bloomfield.
Everyone there was pretty excited about it and they don’t use the word snow.
“Oh, as we say white gold from God. I love it,” said Everett Martell.
Everett Martell is one of a small army of snow plow drivers who spent a little time and money to make sure they’d be ready for the next few days and all that snow.
The AutoZone employees love it too snow is great for business.
Folks were buying plenty of supplies including ice scrapers, salt for their driveways, and other essentials.
But parts manager Angel Delgado says many more people won’t show up here until after the snow arrives.
“They wait ‘til the last minute and say, ‘oh no now there’s snow coming down pretty hard.’ You want to get wipers and windshield washer and stuff,” said Delgado.
On Thursday night there was a jovial mood inside the store because plow drivers like Gary Deming who bought de-icer know what’s coming
“Oh yeah, I mean dollar signs flowing falling from the sky,” said Deming.
Martell agrees, some of his buddies are surprised that a guy from sunny Jamaica loves wintry weather but he says it’s easy when you’re prepared and better, yet it makes you money.
The folks at AutoZone say it was busy but they believe Saturday night will be their most hectic night of the season as folks get ready for Sunday’s snow and ice.
