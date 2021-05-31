MADISON, CT (WFSB) - Some took the moment of dry weather to hit the shoreline today.
Hammonasset Beach State Park is always a top destination.
Pretty much anyone who wanted to come to Hammonasset Beach State Park today had the beach to themselves.
Camping was a totally different story, with reservations booked solid all holiday weekend.
"Went to go to the Mystic Aquarium this morning. That's been on our to do list for a long time,"
"Figured right after, we'll come to the beach,"
Tim Rogers, Sara Rasmussen, and their daughter, Beth, drove in from New York City to enjoy the holiday as a family.
They had it planned for some time, so they were worried of getting rained out.
"We were definitely keeping our eye on the weather and hoping, praying, fingers crossed the rain would stay away," continued Rogers.
Stayed away it did and so did the crowds much to many families' enjoyment.
"It feels like it's our own personal beach. I mean, there's almost nobody here. We can run, play, jump, spray sand, do whatever we want to do," said Rogers.
Quite the opposite for the campgrounds.
For the holiday weekend, every single one in the state was booked solid, meaning many dealt with the rain all weekend.
"We had an RV, so we heard the rain drops come through, we stayed dry. It's the only way. It rained hard," Southington resident Michael Dini stated.
Michael says his three day weekends are precious and it'll have to take a lot more than rain to change his plans.
"We were all in on this weekend, rain or shine. You get few three day weekends where we work, so yeah, couldn't waste it," added Dini.
Hammonasset Beach State Park is open until 8 p.m. tonight.
