EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - If you are looking to go out and get some fresh air, well how about going to pick some fresh strawberries?
A walk of victory for one aunt and her niece, who came to hang out and left with several pounds of dessert.
"I will make some strawberry pie. We are going to freeze some. We are going to send some to Georgia, because there are better strawberries up here than there are down there," Josi Lane tells us.
"[How do they taste?] They are really good and sweet," Meredith Young said.
Meredith is visiting her aunt from Georgia and Scott's Yankee Farm had to be on their itinerary.
"The weather is perfect. There couldn't be a better opportunity to go out in nature and really enjoy things together," continued Lane.
"[How about you? how does it feel to go out?] It's awesome. After being stuck in the same five rooms for like eight months, it's great being somewhere not my house," explained Young.
A family bonding day for the Browns as well.
Tom says they are glad to be back and finally leaving their home.
"It looks like Summer has already started. It feels like the pandemic is starting to loosen up. It’s a gorgeous day and Scott's really does it," Tom Brown stated.
"I feel like a butterfly out of a cocoon to finally do stuff," April Brown said.
Hundreds of people have reserved their spot to get a taste of these fresh strawberries.
However, Karen Scott, who owns the farm, tells Eyewitness News they have seen lower numbers than last year, despite the spike in fruit that grew.
Scott says it's probably because more attractions are opening up and adds people should not forget about them.
"There's probably lots of combinations. Sometimes, you never know what was the combination that made it work better, but we just have an awesome crop and we want people to come here and share it," Scott added.
From the weather to care, Scott says she hopes more people end up coming and enjoy this safe outdoor hangout.
If you want to come on down and fill your own basket, you can click or tap here to learn more about Scott's Yankee Farm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.