MADISON, CT (WFSB) – It’s Fourth of July weekend and despite the weather and restrictions put into place because of COVID-19, people are still flocking to the beach to celebrate.
While there are new rules changing the typical beach experience, people are out enjoying their time.
People visiting state park beaches are required to have 15 feet between blankets and wear face coverings.
“You can see people were definitely spread out more. It was nice to see that people kept their distance, and even in the water, people seemed to plot where they were going to be,” said Lisa Lebon.
So far, visitors say they’ve been following the rules.
“They are taking precautions. I do see people out there being separate, going out there with their own groups of family, keeping it clean,” said Alexander Mercado.
Visitors say it’s just nice to be enjoying time with family and friends.
“It feels amazing, it feels nice. Started working from home now, I’ve been cooped up for two months,” said Veronica Cruz.
Visitors say since Connecticut residents have been sticking to precautions, they feel like this is their reward.
Beachgoers are advised to visit DEEP’s website ahead of time to check if a state park or beach is full.
