NIANTIC, CT (WFSB) – Many people headed to the beach to find relief from the summer’s first heat wave on Monday.
Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic reached capacity earlier in the day, as well as other state parks, forcing DEEP staff to help maintain social distancing.
Rocky Neck closes down more often then not and turns away potential beachgoers because there’s not a lot of parking.
The state guidelines say people must wear masks when walking on the beach and families or groups should stay 15 feet apart from each other.
“I think maintaining 15 feet on the beach here, that’s no problem,” said Janice Cousino.
There weren’t a lot of people wearing masks, but most people were in family groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.