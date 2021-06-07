NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – With the temperatures rising, many spent their Monday making a beeline for the shoreline and the cold water of Long Island sound.
A day at the beach is always a good day and for people looking to cool off, any spot along the shore it tough to beat.
In fact, staff at Lighthouse Point Park says it really started getting busy around 1 p.m. on Monday, just in time for the hottest temperature of the day.
For some, just being along the shore and getting a cooler breeze helps. Others were drinking plenty of water to help stay hydrated.
The splash pad was a popular option for young kids and of course Long Island Sound, which is pretty chilly right now, was still pretty popular. The water temperature ranges anywhere between 55 to 62 degrees.
“It’s kind of cold. We’ve been in the splash pad, I like that one better,” said Joanne Norman.
Because of the heat, plenty of schools dismissed early on Monday.
