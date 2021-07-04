WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - After days of rain, many enjoyed the break we had today.
In the Brass City, their July fourth event went off without a hitch.
Brass Mill Center's parking lot turned into food truck heaven.
For many, the food truck and fireworks extravaganza was the only Independence Day event they went to all weekend.
No matter how good the food was, everyone couldn't wait for the fireworks.
“We’re going to see the fireworks with our eyes," Athena Deleppo of Litchfield said.
For nearly half an hour, fireworks were launched from the Holy Land, one of the few shows that didn't get cancelled this weekend.
“It was too sad. [The weather was sad, wasn’t it?] Yeah, we want to see all the beautiful colors," continued Deleppo.
No one was more excited for today's event than the food trucks and vendors.
Even if today's event was just postponed, the losses could be in the tens of thousands of dollars.
“I wanted to cry," Jillian Perez tells us.
That was Jillian's first reaction to the weekend's forecast.
She helped put the extravaganza together. She also owns some of the food trucks at the fourth of July event.
She says many can't make up a lost event because of scheduling.
“A lot of the trucks that are here are already booked for the rest of the summer, so God forbid they postpone this event to next week. They wouldn’t be able to come," Perez says.
There's little wiggle room financially, which is why she's grateful the event went on as planned.
“With COVID over the past year, these trucks are dependent on that," added Perez.
The food truck and fireworks extravaganza is a collaboration between Connecticut Specialty Events, Brass Mill Center Mall, and the city.
