WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – A lot of people are heading back home from visiting with family and friends for the holidays.
New Year’s Day for many people marks the end to the holiday travel period. People use the day off to get back for school and work.
At Bradley International Airport on Wednesday, it was moderately busy as people with their luggage, children and dogs headed back home from their holiday trips.
The Ahmed family from West Hartford was sending off their loved one back to Arizona.
“We are going to miss them all. We had so much fun. My daughter was looking forward for some now, she had brought her snow suit, but there was no snow. Yeah, we are definitely going to miss them,” said Samah Ahmed.
Airports on holidays can tend to be a little less busy and the airfare can often be cheaper.
Pam Tweed said she took both of those things into consideration when choosing New Year’s Day to fly back home to Newport Beach, California.
“We came back east where I grew up and my mother and sister and her family are in Southbury, and so we spent New Year’s there. So, that’s been our trip and now we are heading back to southern California and back to work,” Tweed said.
The airlines were all running on schedule on Wednesday.
While some were flying, others were hitting the roads to get home in time to head back to work and school.
