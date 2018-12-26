WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- Wednesday was predicted to be one of the busiest travel days with folks heading home after Christmas.
For travelers at Bradley International Airport, it was a different story.
On Wednesday morning, only a few flights were shown as being delayed, but the rest were all on time.
Travelers said they were pleased with the ease and speediness of travel they experienced at the airport today from baggage check to TSA security.
“Not long at all, actually there were only several people in line,” said Paul Engengro, of Wallingford.
“Yeah we were more curious as to what security will be like. That might be longer,” said Kim Knight, of Wallingford.
“Mostly afraid of the weather, potential snow, but no lines today,” Steve Siderewicz said on Wednesday.
Travelers can always check their flight status information here when traveling through Bradley International Airport.
Thousands hit the road as well this week, and that was evident on Wednesday at the service stop on the Merritt Parkway.
"We checked before and the route wasn’t supposed to have any traffic so it just came out of nowhere really," said Grace O'Toole, who traveled from New York.
AAA said traffic probably won't go back to normal until after the first of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.