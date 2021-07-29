(WFSB) - New London County is one of three COVID-19 hot spots in our state.
The CDC is reporting cases have more than doubled recently.
This means community spread is considered “substantial”. That’s one level below “high.”
Hang the Moon, a gift shop, wasted no time to encourage people to protect themselves with a mask while indoors.
This is merely a recommendation.
In the middle of a pandemic, Mystic is bustling.
For the Orlemans visiting from New York, their outing is done with caution.
"We’re keeping to ourselves, feeling good about being outdoors, making sure there was a lot of outdoor activities, which is nice about Mystic and that’s why we’re here," stated Donna Orleman.
Not even 24 hours after the CDC labeled New London County a COVID-19 hotspot, stores like The Rose already saw people following the agency’s guidelines to wear masks indoors where there’s high infection rates.
"We have seen lately more people on the streets and out and about, but now, I’m a little bit concerned this might scare people and keep people in," Cathy Barden of The Rose stated.
Data shows cases skyrocketed by more than fifty percent in New London County.
New research shows fully vaccinated people may contract the Delta variant and possibly spread it to others.
Ledge Light Health District is trying to break through vaccine hesitancy.
"We’re still doing two to three clinics a week of targeted clinics in our community to try to reach those individuals," Stephen Mansfield of the Ledge Light Health District said.
It’s targeting Groton and New London.
We reached out to New London Public Schools to see how it’s preparing for the school year.
"[Should] new guidance be issued, we will pivot to adjust. NLPS never ceased to require facemasks indoors while on premises except during designated/timed mask breaks," school officials said in a statement.
Back at the seaport, people aren’t taking chances.
Nearly sixty-nine percent of people in New London County have received at least one dose and the other counties are broken down on your screens.
Ledge Light Health District tells Eyewitness News when it comes to vaccinations, it’s lucky if it can reach the double digits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.