BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -- The Santa Express has been a tradition in Berlin for the past 13 years.
It’s put on by the Kensington Fire Rescue, and Wednesday was registration day where people were lined up since 2 p.m. to secure their spot.
“It’s something that the children really enjoy, so it’s worth it to wait in line. You see old friends. Make some new friends to pass the day, and the kids get a real kick out of it when Santa comes in a fire truck,” said Lisa Nightingale, of Berlin.
When the Santa Express rolls up at a house, Santa drops off presents and takes a few pictures with children by the tree.
While it’s fun for the kids, it’s also a fundraiser for the Kensington Fire Rescue, which is a volunteer department.
The Santa Express is a $10 donation per kid, and they will make about 250 stops over the course of the season.
“We take the gifts, we load them up. Santa comes on the fire truck jumps off, has a little interaction with the kids about a five-minute stop or so and then on to the next one,” said Kensington Fire Rescue Chief Jeff Pajor.
Registration on Wednesday goes until 8 p.m.
