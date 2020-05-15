HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Some people are still waiting on their stimulus payments.
The IRS says payments went out on Friday for those on social security, but not everyone is seeing them yet.
These are some people who are already in the toughest situations, sometimes getting by on just hundreds of dollars a month.
It is causing frustration and even one U.S. senator says there’s no excuse for the delay.
“My mother hasn’t gotten hers. She’s 83-years-old. I haven’t gotten mine,” said Henry Carrone of Hamden.
The IRS started sending out stimulus payments to 8 million social security recipients, but some say they haven’t seen their payments yet.
“It feels like they’re just kicking you to the curbstone and they could care less and less,” Carrone said.
Channel 3 reached out to the IRS. The department says payments will continue this month, but the deadline to provide information for direct deposit was Wednesday.
They directed further questions to their website, but many already get their social security benefits through direct deposit.
According to the website, the IRS “will automatically direct deposit or mail your Economic Impact Payment to where you normally receive your benefits.”
Senator Richard Blumenthal says people have a right to be frustrated.
“They should have received their checks yesterday, and if they haven’t, please get in touch with my office,” Blumenthal said.
Anyone making less than $75,000 a year and heads of households earning up to $112,500 are eligible for $1,200 payments. Couples making less than $150,000 combined can see checks of $2,400.
Some people got stimulus checks more than a month ago. Blumenthal says there’s no reason for social security recipients to have to wait so long.
“The failure to provide these checks more quickly is unconscionable because they were promised to be, and there should be no reason to be,” Blumenthal said.
House Democrats have introduced another $3 trillion stimulus package.
Blumenthal supports another round of stimulus checks and he also wants to continue expanded unemployment benefits, including the $600 extra weekly payment through the end of the year.
He also thinks there needs to be more support for small businesses and hospitals.
"There is going to be debt, just as there was after the Great Depression, just as there was after World War II, we need to look at it as an investment," Blumenthal said.
The House could vote on the Heroes Act as soon as Friday evening. While it could pass, it doesn't appear to have the same bipartisan support the first stimulus package received.
