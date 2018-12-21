ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Christmas is only days away now!
People are piling into stores to get last minute gifts.
It was pouring outside Amato’s Toy and Hobby Store on Friday.
“They have a better selection, some unique stuff,” said Mike Shannon.
Inside, Mike Shannon, dried off while shopping for his three boys.
“This is just a great store to get a lot of different things. It’s better than Amazon and the Targets and that sort of thing,” said Shannon.
“Slime, kids love slime, mud from Mars. I go all the way to Mars myself,” said Steven Amato, owner of Amato’s
He showed us the toys on his shelves.
“Thanksgivng to Christmas anybody in the toy business that’s when they’re harvesting their crop that’s when they make money,” said Amato.
The Kohl’s at Rocky Hill is open 24 hours a day through Christmas Eve.
Good news for people who like shopping in person.
“Brought the baby, he’s enjoying himself I drag him everywhere these last few weeks shopping last stop, right bud,” said Jessica Hinchcliffe.
Shoppers who started early in the season are now coming back for exchanges and returns.
“I’ve done some online shopping but I’ve been in and out of the stores but I started a long time ago,” said Cassandra Matteo.
All before the final gifts get under the tree.
