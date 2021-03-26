AVON, CT (WFSB) – Earlier this month, the governor signed an executive order to start fishing season early.
Connecticut hatcheries have been busy keeping up with the demand.
The river temperatures have slightly increased over the past week, so as far as the fish are concerned, spring has sprung.
“It’s a really good time to go fishing. A lot of the streams are being stocked right now,” said Tom Chairvolotti, Supervising Fishery Biologist with DEEP.
For local anglers, there’s nothing like the sound of a river and being one with nature. They were out on Friday trying to catch some of the recently stocked trout.
Even with the fishing season starting early, it all depends on the weather.
“Being cloudy and misty earlier is better than the bright sun the last couple week. The fishing’s not so great when it’s bright and sunny out, but this is a perfect day,” said Mike Walsh.
Hatcheries are working hard to raise baby trout into adult trout, which is an 18-month process.
Not all of the streams have been stocked yet, and of course, there aren’t any guarantees.
Last year, fishing licenses went up 17 percent while more people were fishing because of the pandemic.
That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s more crowded as there are a ton of options of places to fish throughout the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.