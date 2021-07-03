GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - People are pushing back against the jump in car thefts and break-ins.
It follows a string of brazen, sometimes violent and deadly, incidents in our state.
This conversation about car thefts and kids is reaching a breaking point.
Legislation was introduced to help curb the issue, but went nowhere, so Chris Coutu started an online petition to rally people to push for change.
Tonight, there are calls to protect families in their own homes.
"The worst feeling is to live in your own home in fear," Coutu tells us.
Chris Coutu’s community has become a hotbed of terrorizing incidents stemming from car thefts.
The Glastonbury man started a petition on Change.org to say enough is enough.
In recent weeks, a wild and reckless crash involving a stolen car lead to injuries. Police arrested five teenagers.
Then Friday, police say two people shot at a woman.
Coutu believes intervention and accountability do intersect.
"We want our youth to be accountable and then really shown a different way so they can be productive citizens," stated Coutu.
His grassroots movement advocates for a working group made of everyday people to come up with a multi-pronged approach, which includes police intervention and resources.
Repeatedly, we saw people signing the petition citing fear concerns.
Laura wrote:
"I am tired of worrying for the safety of my family and knowing that if anything were to happen the likelihood of anyone being held accountable is rare."
Sandy also said she’s signing...
"…because criminals need consequences regardless of their age. Innocent people should be protected not the criminals."
Coutu hopes lawmakers should follow their constituents’ lead.
He’s worried violence could escalate if thieves are met with a surprise.
"A homeowner could be armed and there could be even more violence where someone could literally die," added Coutu.
We should point out we’ve covered stories of deadly hit-and-runs involving stolen cars.
Recently, teenagers in a stolen car ran over a jogger in New Britain, who later died.
Lawmakers will tackle juvenile crimes during a special session later this week.
