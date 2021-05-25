AVON, CT (WFSB) -- It’s been a year since George Floyd was killed by former officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis.
Across the country, people are reflecting on his death and the calls for racial and social justice that followed.
People held rallies, marches, and moments of silence to remember Floyd.
On Tuesday evening, students from Avon held a George Floyd memorial march.
While it was organized by students and teachers, people from the community joined them.
They marched from the Avon library down to Avon High School, in an effort to raise awareness about equity and anti-racism.
"Just from the trial of the murder of George Floyd there's some progress there, but there's always more work to be done," said Rose Marie-Mouning, social worker at Avon High School.
The student group Avon Voices for Equity is leading the charge inside and outside of the classroom.
“Starts with performative activism— we’re here and we’re loud,” said student Na’mouna.
The organization is also working on leading discussions about racism and equity in the classroom.
Locally, since Floyd was killed, Connecticut police were banned from using chokeholds.
A sweeping police accountability bill was passed, which eliminated qualified immunity for police, limits use of deadly force, and allows civilian police review boards to have subpoena power.
Several cities across the state, including New Haven and Hartford, are in the process of revamping their review boards.
Connecticut also became the first state to require all high schools offer a course on Black and Hispanic studies by fall 2022.
A bill declaring racism a public health crisis recently passed the state Senate and waits for Governor Ned Lamont's signature.
For many looking, legislation is just the tip of the iceberg.
"Even though the verdict for Derek Chauvin came down a month ago, this is just the beginning and there's still a lot of work for us to do," said Colin McDermott, History Teacher at Avon High School.
Last month, Chauvin was found guilty of three charges in the murder of Floyd. His sentencing is next month.
