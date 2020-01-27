HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As the nation continues to mourn the loss of a great basketball legend, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter are being remembered by the University of Connecticut Monday night.
Bryan, his daughter Gianna, and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, CA.
On Monday evening, the UConn women’s basketball team is taking on team USA in an exhibition game at the XL Center in Hartford.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna had strong connection to UConn basketball
The match-up is a big moment for college basketball in the Nutmeg State, as team USA includes a group of former Huskies with players like Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, and Breanna Stewart.
Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi loved women’s basketball. Kobe even said just last week that former Huskies players Taurasi and Maya Moore could play in the WNBA right now.
It was Gigi’s dream to play for UConn and Coach Geno Auriemma.
Kobe showed up at last year’s senior day match-up against Houston, and even being in the basketball hotbed of southern California, Gigi always rooted for the Huskies.
The game is supposed to be a celebration of the past, present, and future of UConn basketball coming together, and it’ll continue to be that, but it’ll also be a tribute to a man and his daughter who had a bigger vision for the game.
Pratt Street in Hartford was also shut down Monday evening ahead of the big event.
While there was a lot of excitement for the game, fans were definitely thinking about Kobe and his daughter Gigi.
The game starts at 7 p.m. on Monday.
