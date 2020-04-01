(WFSB) -- While many people are using gloves and masks to protect themselves when leaving their homes, those items are now being seen strewn across store parking lots after they are used.
A common sight across social media are pictures of gloves being left behind in parking lots of local stores across the state, instead of being properly disposed of in the trash.
In a Facebook post, while Gov. Ned Lamont praised grocery workers, he also reminded shoppers about throwing gloves in the trash after using them.
Channel 3 even spotted this happening at the Stop and Shop in Enfield, which was just one example on Wednesday morning.
Many people are using social media as a platform to remind their fellow residents about the importance of throwing these protective items into the trash, rather than littering, which can potentially harm or expose someone else to the virus.
