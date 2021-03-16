ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) – If you mailed out a check at your local post office, you might want to double check your banking account.
Thieves are stealing checks out of postal boxes and making them payable to themselves.
Ellington Post Office is dealing with a few cases.
Two victims say the amount of money and who the check was made out to was completely changed. They say they dropped the checks in the mail at the Ellington Post Office in the blue outdoor mailboxes.
They then say when they went to check their bank accounts, they noticed the amount was off.
Some people are now out thousands of dollars.
Todd Bergstrom says he mailed a check at the Ellington Post Office on Sunday. He dropped it into a blue postal box.
“He changed the date, he changed who it was paid to and the amount. From 200 dollars to 4,000 dollars. The check already cleared, so there was nothing, they couldn’t even put a stop payment on it,” said Todd Bergstrom.
Bergstrom said the check he wrote was for $200 so he can join his baseball league.
“It was a check that I filled out, but everything was changed except my signature,” Bergstrom said.
Bergstrom called his bank right away. He’s now in the process of opening a new banking account.
“The manager said that this was the second check today that he had seen made out to the same guy for fraud,” Bergstrom said.
It happened to another Ellington resident.
Bryan Yost’s 83-year-old mom dropped a check in the mail at the Ellington Post Office as well.
“Originally about $140 and it was changed to $1,904, and it was cashed, so she went to the bank and filled some paperwork out and hopefully she will recover her money,” Yost said.
The checks being stolen out of the mailboxes is something Connecticut State Police and Postal Inspection Service are aware of now.
The postal service said, “Every day, the U.S. Postal Service safely and efficiently delivers millions of checks, money orders, credit cards, and merchandise. Unfortunately, such items are also attractive to thieves. That’s why Postal Inspectors across the country are at work to protect our customer’s mail.”
To prevent this from happening to you, the postal service says to hand outgoing mail to your letter carrier or mail it inside at the post office.
If you’re mailing a check, ask your bank for secure checks, which are more difficult to alter.
As for the thieves, they could face federal charges along with larceny and theft.
