EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – As the country still waits for a winner in the presidential election, in Connecticut, Vice President Joe Biden came out on top.
Just like a divided nation, plenty of people have different views of the race and the outcome that’s still up in the air.
In East Haven, the majority of voters voted for President Donald Trump. Just up the road in Branford, voters picked Biden.
Across Connecticut there is a divide, not just between towns, but neighbors, coworkers, and even friends.
When it comes to federal elections, Connecticut is a solidly blue state, but on Tuesday night, there were plenty of pockets that were red. In fact, while the state’s results are still unofficial, just over 40 cities and towns went for Trump.
That includes East Haven, which supported the president with nearly 53 percent of the vote.
Channel 3 spoke with a number of voters in East Haven and Branford. Trump’s supporters say they like the way he handles the economy.
As for Bide, his voter said they felt American needs to go in a different direction.
“I wasn’t in favor of either one of them too much, the way they were talking. I think my thing was the pandemic, a major issue, someone wasn’t really handling that well,” said Marguerite Dudek of East Haven.
While there is still a divide, there is a group of women who offer hope as they don’t let differing political views get in the way of friendship that’s spanned decades.
