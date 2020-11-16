MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – How do you plan to shop this holiday season?
Many experts worry even more customers will turn to online shopping as the coronavirus continues to spread and this could be bad news for retailers hoping for a holiday miracle.
Retailers have been fighting for years to get people away from online shopping and into stores, but the pandemic is forcing them to get extra creative if they’re going to survive.
“I usually always go out on Black Friday with my daughter and we’re not going to be doing that this year,” said Bonnie Hale.
Black Friday is usually the biggest day of the year for retail, with huge crowds of shoppers looking for deals, but as the coronavirus continues to spread, there’s concerns that shoppers won’t come out in the same numbers.
“People are starting to spend more time at home like they were early in the pandemic,” said Charles Brooks, Professor of Marketing at Quinnipiac University.
COVID-19 numbers are surging again in Connecticut and nationwide with the U.S. seeing one million cases in just the last week.
The pandemic has had an up and down impact on consumers too. Some industries seeing a boost from panic buyers, but Connecticut had the fourth largest drop in retail foot traffic in October, trailing only Wisconsin, Colorado, and Illinois, according to marketing firm Zenreach.
“I have already started, been buying my Christmas stuff online for now, since the virus seems to be getting worse,” Hale said.
For many, the pandemic has only increased the trend toward online shopping. Many consumers seeing it as safe as well as convenient.
That’s forced retailers to get creative, starting sales earlier and spreading them out over weeks.
“Black Friday is no longer a day, it’s going to be a season,” Brooks said.
Some stores are optimistic. Time Machine in Manchester has seen a boom from families looking for hobbies and games during the pandemic.
“It’s been brining families closer together and we’ve seen a large uptick in our business,” said Alexander Maynard, General Manager of Time Machine.
Brooks also said there could be a number of closures after the holidays if the season isn’t successful. That could be true for both local stores and major chains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.