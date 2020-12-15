EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -With Winter Storm Bailey ready to barrel into the state Wednesday, it’s no surprise that grocery stores across Connecticut are suddenly becoming a busy place to be.
At T & J Supermarket in East Haven on Tuesday morning, there were lines at the checkout as plenty of people wanted to stock up on groceries before the snow.
Workers there say most are grabbing the basics like milk, bread, and eggs.
“They just go crazy, definitely a lot of nervous people getting all their groceries right before the big storm,” said Natalia Giacco, T&J Supermarket.
For a lot of folks those basics are supplies for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, so people don’t have to head out on the roads on Thursday.
"I'll feel so much better if I know everything is there, if we get a blizzard, I'll be okay," said Mary Ann Iannotti.
Supermarkets say the timing of the storm also make for a perfect storm.
Christmas is just ten days away, so not only were people out picking up their essentials, but some were also starting to get supplies for Christmas Even and Christmas Day, saying they wanted to make sure they had what they needed for the upcoming holidays.
"A lot of people have been buying pies, cakes, little brownies," said Keyla Diaz.
It's not just the grocery stores that get really busy before a storm. The same goes for any place that sells shovels and ice melt.
