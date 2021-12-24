WINDOSR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - As the saying goes, 'There's no place like home for the holidays', but many folks say they haven't been able to go home for quite some time due to COVID concerns.

Two major airlines have cancelled flights on Christmas Eve. United Airlines and Delta both had to cancel flights, because of staffing issues.

More than 2,000 flights canceled on Christmas Eve Airlines have canceled thousands of flights on Christmas Eve, including hundreds of US domes…

This year, despite the new Omicron variant, thousands of people are heading to Bradley International Airport to see their loved ones.

Fortunately, so far, cancellations have not impacted folks flying through Bradley.

Although Bradley International Airport staff says business has yet to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels on this Christmas Eve, it's been business as usual and things look pretty busy.

In fact, Bradley Airport says passenger volume is expected to double compared to last holiday season.

“We’re going to Las Vegas. We were supposed to go see my daughter in Israel, but they shut down the country and my wife made me go away," Rob Katz of Cheshire tells us.

Rob says since his international travel plans were thwarted, he and his wife are going to make the best of things.

“We’re going to see Katy Perry. We’re going to go to the Grand Canyon, do some sight seeing," explained Katz.

Leticia from Kentucky says all the hustle and bustle actually makes sense to her.

“I know people do what they've got to do to see their families, especially at Christmas, so it's not surprising to me at all," Leita Reid of Kentucky noted.

Karen Vanbrakle from Bristol adds that common sense and safety are of top priority to her during travel.

“I feel pretty comfortable, only because I've gotten boosted and I try to remain very careful and doing all the right things to avoid catching Omicron," Vanbrakle said.

Adding that she can’t wait to spend time with her loved ones in Atlanta.

“Spending time with family, eating some really good food, and just relaxing," Vandbrakle says.

Maria Hines from Bloomfield says she’s depending on safety protocols and a higher power.

“Have we been vaccinated? Yes, but I also think it's something that we cannot see, so depend on something to try to protect yourself from something that you cannot see, then you have to depend on God, and that’s what I’m going to do, so we're going to have to continue to live and that’s what we’re doing," explained Hines.

In the end, most agree, even during a pandemic, there’s no place like home for the holidays.

“As long as you have a mask on and you have the booster. I’m not too bad with it. We’re young and healthy. You have to be cautious, but I’m excited to take some time off with the family," Katz added.