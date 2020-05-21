WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Day two of the partial reopening is slowly bringing people out of their homes.
With outdoor dining now allowed, the restaurant business is being re-energized.
It’s slowly getting back to normal with more traffic on the roads, more people out, and more diners at neighborhood restaurants.
The collective eyes of the state were anxiously waiting to see how reopening on May 20 would unfold.
Now, a day later, Wood N’ Tap in Wethersfield is satisfied.
“We really worked together and worked all day yesterday and everything came out great,” said Jessica Gwara, Wood N’ Tap manager.
Wood N’ Tap’s patio was socially distanced during the dinner rush, filled with eager customers.
“Take out is one thing, but to actually get out, sit down, and eat some food at a place that’s not your house, it’s nice. It’s refreshing,” said Alex Quasnitschka.
The Wethersfield location is following the state’s guidelines with protective gear, sanitizer stations, and social distancing. They even built a tent in the parking lot to accommodate more diners. It wasn’t full on Thursday, but managers are hoping it will be during the holiday weekend.
“There’s a lot more tables than we normally have outside and we’re just grateful for the business,” Gwara said.
Managers are still looking forward to indoor dining. They say that’s what will really get the businesses back up and running, but even then, because of capacity regulations, it won’t be like it was before the virus.
