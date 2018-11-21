WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Planes, trains and automobiles, that's what people are taking to be with family this Thanksgiving.
Most of those at the airport are doing a bit of hustling to make their flights.
Many are trying to get to their destinations on Wednesday night so they can enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday tomorrow.
Going home for Thanksgiving is what a family of 6, with all their bags and strollers, is going back to Atlanta for.
With four children, ages 6 and younger.
"Honestly, they are not too bad. They are good travelers, they make it pretty easy,” said Elizabeth Dombrow.
However, mom and dad are happy to have a direct flight.
“We are going to hang out with the rest of our family,” said Dombrow.
After visiting New England for a few days, the kids even got to make their first snowman, but now they're are excited about having a big Thanksgiving meal.
Lines at security were a bit long, but are moving.
“I find Bradley to be very friendly, my first experience here was very nice,” said Winifred Kum.
Winifred Kum lives in Cheshire, but is from Ireland.
She's going to Dublin to be with her family.
Thanksgiving is not exactly an Irish holiday, but this was the time they all wanted to get together.
“I just happen to be going back because by family is all together and having a reunion,” said Kum.
Kum is usually flies out of New York, but she's taking the non-stop Aer Lingus flight to Dublin.
All in all, it was pretty much a stress-free travel time at the airport.
The roads on Thanksgiving Eve were already busy.
Many were trying to beat the impending cold as well as get to their loved ones, but some were encountering snow.
The roads were wet in the Hartford area around 5 p.m. as a snow squall moved through.
AAA said 2.5 million New Englanders will be hitting the road to travel more than 50 miles.
That's the highest since 2005.
"We're seeing the highest gas prices since we've seen since 2014, with that said, gas prices have started to drop over the last month or so we certainly hope the trend will continue, so that's something positive for people hitting the road," said Amy Parmenter, AAA spokesperson.
People are happy to be spending this holiday with loved ones.
