HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There were major developments late Friday night surrounding the fight against COVID-19.
Nearly nine months into the pandemic, the Food and Drug Administration has given the final go-ahead to the nation’s first coronavirus vaccine.
The FDA has approved Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.
RELATED: US allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic
UPS said it has already started shipping vaccine kits with supplies like syringes.
The vaccine has to be kept at extremely cold temperatures until it's delivered to hospitals.
In Connecticut, hospitals could start receiving vaccine shipments as soon as this weekend, and plans are already in place to start vaccinating staff in the coming days.
RELATED: Hospitals provide timeline on vaccine distribution
This marks what could be the beginning of the end of an outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans.
This weekend, the Groton-based drug maker Pfizer is sending the first doses to hospitals and pharmacies around the country.
RELATED: Doctors answer your questions about the new COVID vaccines
The shipments contain enough vaccines to immunize roughly three million people.
In Connecticut, 16,000 doses will go to hospital workers starting next week.
Hartford HealthCare and Trinity Health of New England will get 2,000 doses each.
St. Francis Hospital could start vaccinating employees as soon as Monday and Hartford HealthCare will likely begin on Wednesday.
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Trinity Health of New England shares photos of the freezers that will be used for the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as a vaccine clinic.
Another 16,000 doses will go to nursing home residents and workers the following week.
Hospitals are working closely with community leaders to build public trust in the vaccine.
Senator Richard Blumenthal is also pushing for $8.4 billion in funding to help get the vaccine administered. That includes money for syringes, freezers, supplies and educational outreach.
Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.