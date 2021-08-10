BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Anyone looking to the sky to save them needs to look no further than Bridgeport.
The Foo Fighters are making their way to the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 17.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m.
The performance is part of the band's 26th anniversary tour, according to Live Nation.
They're expected to perform songs such as "Shame Shame," "No Son of Mine," "Making A Fire," and more from their recently released "Medicine at Midnight" album.
Specific guidance for the Foo Fighters show requires that fans show proof of a COVID vaccination or negative 48 hour test result.
Unvaccinated fans under 12 years of age will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours before entry to the facility and will provide proof of negative result to security prior to entering the venue.
Ticket information is available at HartfordHealthCareAmp.com.
Who?
